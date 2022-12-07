REET 2022 Certificate: RBSE invites applications for collection of certificates

REET 2022: Board of Secondary Education Rajasthan (BSER/RBSE) has invited applications for candidates who have qualified in REET 2022 for collection of pass certificates.

In a notice released on reetbser2022.in, the board said REET 2022 certificates of successful candidates have been sent to distribution centres and they can check the list of these centres on the exam website.

Such candidates will have to first login to the certificate collection link and download the application form. They need to bring a printed copy of this form to the distribution centre mentioned to collect their REET 2022 certificates.

REET 2022 certificate collection: Direct link to apply

For more details, read the notification.

Results of Rajasthan Eligibility Examination for Teachers (REET) 2022 was announced on September 29. The test was held on July 23 and 24, 2022 and answer keys were released on August 18, 2022.

The exam was held for 2 levels. Level 1 was for primary teacher posts and level 2 was for secondary teachers posts.