RPSC FSO admit card 2023 released at rpsc.rajasthan.gov.in, get link

ByHT Education Desk
Jun 23, 2023 06:03 PM IST

RPSC Food Safety Officer hall ticket released at rpsc.rajasthan.gov.in.

Rajasthan Public Service Commission (RPSC) has released the admit card for the Food Safety Officer (FSO) examination. Candidates who will appear for the RPSC FSO examination can download the admit card from the official website at rpsc.rajasthan.gov.in. The RPSC FSO hall tickets are also available at sso.rajasthan.gov.in. Candidates can download the admit card using their application number and date of birth.

RPSC FSO examination will be held on June 27 in a single shift from 10.00 AM to 12.30 PM.

Admit Card for Food Safety Officer Examination

RPSC FSO admit card 2023: Know how to download

Visit the official website at rpsc.rajasthan.gov.in

On the homepage, click on “Admit Card for Food Safety Officer 2022”

Key in your credentials

Check and download the admit card

Take a printout for future reference.

Get latest news onEducation along with updates on Board Exams and Competitive Exams at Hindustan Times. Also get latest Job updates on Employment News.
