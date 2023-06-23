RPSC FSO admit card 2023 released at rpsc.rajasthan.gov.in, get link

Rajasthan Public Service Commission (RPSC) has released the admit card for the Food Safety Officer (FSO) examination. Candidates who will appear for the RPSC FSO examination can download the admit card from the official website at rpsc.rajasthan.gov.in. The RPSC FSO hall tickets are also available at sso.rajasthan.gov.in. Candidates can download the admit card using their application number and date of birth. RPSC FSO admit card 2023 released at rpsc.rajasthan.gov.in

RPSC FSO examination will be held on June 27 in a single shift from 10.00 AM to 12.30 PM.

Admit Card for Food Safety Officer Examination

RPSC FSO admit card 2023: Know how to download

Visit the official website at rpsc.rajasthan.gov.in

On the homepage, click on “Admit Card for Food Safety Officer 2022”

Key in your credentials

Check and download the admit card

Take a printout for future reference.