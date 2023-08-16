Rajasthan Public Service Commission will open the edit window for RPSC RAS Prelims Exam 2023 on August 17, 2023. Candidates who want to make changes in the application form can do it through the official site of RPSC at rpsc.rajasthan.gov.in. RPSC RAS Prelims Exam 2023: Edit window to open tomorrow at rpsc.rajasthan.gov.in(File Photo)

The edit window will open on August 17 and will close on August 26, 2023. Candidates can edit other details mentioned in the application form other than name of the candidate, photo, father’s name, date of birth, gender. To make changes in the details candidates will have to pay ₹500/- as processing fees.

RPSC RAS Prelims Exam 2023: How to make changes

To make changes in the details, candidates can follow the steps given below.

Visit the official site of RPSC at rpsc.rajasthan.gov.in.

Click on Apply online link and a new page will open.

Click on RPSC RAS link and the details will be displayed.

Make changes in the details and pay the fees.

Once done, click on submit.

Download the confirmation page and keep a hard copy of the same for further need.

The preliminary examination will be conducted on Sunday, October 1, 2023 at various exam centres across the state. The RPSC combined competitive examination will be held in two stages: Preliminary and Main examination. The preliminary examination will be 200 marks and will include questions on general knowledge and general science. The exam duration is for 3 hours. Candidates who pass the Prelims exam will be invited to the Mains exam.