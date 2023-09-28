RPSC RAS Prelims Exam 2023: Exam centre changed in Jaipur, notice at rpsc.rajasthan.gov.in

Rajasthan Public Service Commission, RPSC has changed exam centre for RPSC RAS Prelims Exam 2023 in Jaipur. Candidates can check the official notice on the official website of RPSC at rpsc.rajasthan.gov.in. RPSC RAS Prelims Exam 2023: Exam centre changed in Jaipur, notice here (File Photo)

As per the official notice issued by RPSC, the exam centre at Jaipur district has been changed for for conducting the Rajasthan State and Subordinate Services Combined Competitive (Preliminary) Examination, 2023. The preliminary examination will be conducted on October 1, 2023.

The roll number series -1261023 TO 1261358 candidates who were appearing for the exam at (16-0185), Shivalik College For Higher Education, Bus Stand Jagatpura, Dist.: Jaipur Pin_Code : 302001 will now appear for the exam at J.S Angels Academy, 52-53, Jagdish Vihar, Main Bus Stand, Jagatpura, Jaipur, Pin code- 302017.

The concerned candidates should download the new admit card and appear at the examination center on time.

RPSC RAS Prelims admit card is out on the official website on September 28, 2023. The written examination will be conducted in single shift- from 11 am to 2 pm. The preliminary examination will be 200 marks and will include questions on general knowledge and general science. The exam duration is for 3 hours. For more related details candidates can check the official site of RPSC.

