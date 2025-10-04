The Railway Recruitment Boards has released RRB ALP 2025 document verification and medical exam dates. Candidates who want to appear for the document verification and medical examination can check the dates on the notice available on the official website of the regional RRBs. RRB ALP 2025 document verification, medical exam dates out, notice here (Rajkumar)

The document verification and medical examination will be held in October. The medical examination will be conducted on the next working day of DV of candidate. The dates are different for all regional RRBs.

Those candidates who will be called for Document Verification may note that after completion of DV, they will be sent for medical examination at the nominated Railway Hospital located in the jurisdiction of concerned RRB on the next day of the DV. The candidates are required to come prepared to stay for more than four days for DV/Medical examination at their own cost. Candidates have to pay the prescribed medical fee of ₹24/- only.

RRB ALP 2025: How to download DV, ME schedule To check the document verfication and medical exam schedule candidates can follow the steps given below.

1. Visit the official website of regional RRBs.

2. Click on RRB ALP 2025 document verification, medical exam dates notice available on the home page.

3. A new PDF file will open where candidates will have to check the dates.

4. Download the file and keep a hard copy of the same for further need.

For more related details candidates can check the official website of RRBs.