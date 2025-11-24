RRB Group D Admit Card 2025 Live: Level 1 hall tickets to be out soon, here's how to download
RRB Group D Admit Card 2025 Live: The Railway Recruitment Board will release the RRB Group D Admit Card 2025 soon. When released, all candidates who have registered for the CBT can download their hall ticket through the official website of the regional RRBs. The computer-based test is expected to be held from November 27 to January 16, 2026. The exam will comprise 100 questions, out of which 25 each for General Science and Mathematics, 30 for General Intelligence and Reasoning and 20 for General Awareness and Current Affairs....Read More
The call letters will be displayed 4 days prior to the exam date mentioned in the exam city and date intimation link for download. Candidates can visit www.rrbapply.gov.in to obtain their application registration number using their credentials and then download the admit card.
This recruitment drive will fill up 32438 vacancies in the organisation. Follow the blog for latest updates on hall ticket, direct link, how to download and more.
