Railway Recruitment Boards will begin the RRB Group D Exam 2025 on November 27, 2025. The computer-based test will be held from November 27 to January 16, 2026. RRB Group D Exam 2025 begins tomorrow, check exam day instructions here (Thinkstock/ Representative image)

The exam will comprise 100 questions, out of which 25 each for General Science and Mathematics, 30 for General Intelligence and Reasoning and 20 for General Awareness and Current Affairs.

There shall be negative marking for incorrect answers in the CBT. 1/3rd of the marks allotted for each question shall be deducted for each wrong answer.

RRB Group D Exam 2025: Exam day instructions All those candidates who will appear for the exam can check the exam day guidelines here.

⦁ Candidates who want to appear for the exam should carry their e-admit card to the exam centre.

⦁ Candidates appearing for the exam should reach the exam centre at the time mentioned in their admit card.

⦁ Electronic gadgets like Mobile phones, Bluetooth, pen drive, laptops, calculators, wrist watches or any other communication devices or pen/pencil, wallet/purses, shoes, belts and metallic wears including ornaments etc. are strictly NOT allowed inside the exam hall.

⦁ Any candidate is found using unfair means of any kind in the examination such as forgery, cheating, misconduct, use or attempt to use banned items, mis-representation or suppression of facts, providing wrong information or submitting false documents etc., sending someone else in his/her place to appear in the examination, attempt to impersonate will be debarred from appearing in all the examinations of all the RRBs/RRCs for lifetime.

For more related details candidates can check the official website of RRBs.