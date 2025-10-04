The Railway Recruitment Boards has released RRB Ministerial Answer Key 2025. Candidates who have appeared for the examination can check the provisional answer key through the official website of regional RRBs. RRB Ministerial Answer Key 2025 released, objection window closes on October 8

The objection window will remain opened till October 8, 2025. The prescribed fee for raising objection is Rs.50/- plus applicable Bank Service Charges per question. In case the objection raised is found to be correct, the Fee Paid against such valid objections shall be refunded to the candidate after deduction of applicable Bank charges. The refund will be made to the account from where the candidate has made the online payment.

RRB Ministerial Answer Key 2025: How to download To download the provisional key, candidates can follow the steps given below.

1. Visit the official website of RRBs.

2. Click on the RRB Ministerial Answer Key 2025 link available on the home page.

3. A new page will open where candidates will have to enter the login details.

4. Click on submit and download the answer key.

5. Check the answer key and keep a hard copy of the same for further need.

The selection process comprises of Single Stage CBT, Performance Test/Teaching Skill Test, Translation Test (as applicable) and DV/Medical Examination. The question paper for single-stage CBT will be of 90 minutes duration for 100 questions and 120 minutes for PwBD candidates who are availing the Scribe facility.

This recruitment drive will fill 1036 posts in the organisation. For more related details candidates can check the official website of RRBs.

