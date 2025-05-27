The Railway Recruitment Board has released the RRB NTPC 2025 exam city slip. The city intimation slip has been released for graduate-level posts. Eligible candidates can download the exam city slip through the official website of RRBs. RRB NTPC 2025 exam city slip out for graduate level posts, direct link here

The examination for Non-Technical Popular Categories (Graduate) post will be held from June 5 to June 23, 2025. There will be negative marking and 1/3 mark shall be deducted for each wrong answer.

The CBT 1 exam lasts 90 minutes, and each question carries 1 mark. A total of 100 questions will be asked, 40 of which are from the General Awareness section and 30 from the Mathematics General Intelligence and Reasoning section.

RRB NTPC 2025 exam city slip: How to download

To download the exam city slip, candidates can follow the steps given below.

1. Visit the official websites of RRBs.

2. Click on RRB NTPC 2025 exam city slip link available on the home page.

3. A new page will open where candidates will have to enter the login details.

4. Click on submit and your exam city slip will be displayed.

5. Check the exam city slip and download it.

6. Keep a hard copy of the same for further need.

The download of E-Call letters will start 4 days before the exam date mentioned in the Exam City and Date intimation LINK.

Through this recruitment drive, RRB NTPC will fill 8113 Graduate level posts in the organisation. Of these, 1736 vacancies are for Chief Commercial cum Ticket Supervisor, 994 vacancies for Station Master, 3144 vacancies for Goods Train Manager, 1507 vacancies for Junior Account Assistant cum Typist, and 732 vacancies for Senior Clerk cum Typist posts. For more related details candidates can check the official website of RRBs.