Search Search
Tuesday, May 27, 2025
New Delhi oC
Subscribe
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

RRB NTPC 2025 exam city slip out for graduate level posts, direct link here

ByHT Education Desk | Edited by Papri Chanda
May 27, 2025 05:40 PM IST

RRB NTPC 2025 exam city slip has been released. The download link is given here. 

The Railway Recruitment Board has released the RRB NTPC 2025 exam city slip. The city intimation slip has been released for graduate-level posts. Eligible candidates can download the exam city slip through the official website of RRBs.

RRB NTPC 2025 exam city slip out for graduate level posts, direct link here
RRB NTPC 2025 exam city slip out for graduate level posts, direct link here

The examination for Non-Technical Popular Categories (Graduate) post will be held from June 5 to June 23, 2025. There will be negative marking and 1/3 mark shall be deducted for each wrong answer.

The CBT 1 exam lasts 90 minutes, and each question carries 1 mark. A total of 100 questions will be asked, 40 of which are from the General Awareness section and 30 from the Mathematics General Intelligence and Reasoning section.

Direct link to download RRB NTPC 2025 exam city slip

RRB NTPC 2025 exam city slip: How to download 

To download the exam city slip, candidates can follow the steps given below.

1. Visit the official websites of RRBs.

2. Click on RRB NTPC 2025 exam city slip link available on the home page.

3. A new page will open where candidates will have to enter the login details.

4. Click on submit and your exam city slip will be displayed.

5. Check the exam city slip and download it.

6. Keep a hard copy of the same for further need.

The download of E-Call letters will start 4 days before the exam date mentioned in the Exam City and Date intimation LINK.

Through this recruitment drive, RRB NTPC will fill 8113 Graduate level posts in the organisation. Of these, 1736 vacancies are for Chief Commercial cum Ticket Supervisor, 994 vacancies for Station Master, 3144 vacancies for Goods Train Manager, 1507 vacancies for Junior Account Assistant cum Typist, and 732 vacancies for Senior Clerk cum Typist posts. For more related details candidates can check the official website of RRBs.

Exam schedule here 

Get latest news on Education along with Board Exam, Competitive Exam and Exam Result at Hindustan Times. Also get latest Job updates on Employment News
Get latest news on Education along with Board Exam, Competitive Exam and Exam Result at Hindustan Times. Also get latest Job updates on Employment News
News / Education News / Competitive Exams / RRB NTPC 2025 exam city slip out for graduate level posts, direct link here
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Exam and College Guide
SHARE
Copy
close

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
  • edge-insights
Copyright © 2025 HT Digital Streams Limited. All Rights Reserved.
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Tuesday, May 27, 2025
Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On