RRB NTPC exam fee refund: Candidates asked to update bank account details

For the recently completed first phase of RRB NTPC exam candidates have been asked to update bank account details in order to get the refund on the exam fee. Only those candidates who have appeared for the exam between December 28, 2020 to July 31, 2021 are eligible to claim a refund.

"Candidates who had appeared in the first stage Computer Based Test (CBT-1) held from 28.12.2020 to 31.07.2021 in 7 (seven) Phases, are entitled to get the refund of their examination fee (which was Rs. 250/- for SC/ST/ExSM/PwBD /Female/Minority/EBC/ Transgender candidates and Rs. 400/- for others), after deduction of banking / service charges as applicable," the railway recruitment boards (RRBs) have informed candidates.

The applications for the RRB NTPC exam along with the fee were submitted by candidates in 2019. It is likely that the bank accounts may have changed in 2 years. "During scrutiny, it is observed that large number of payments were made from the same account number and Bank account details of many candidates are not available. Further, the IFSC codes of some banks might have been changed after recent mergers," the RRBs have said.

To make sure all candidates who took the exam receive the refund, the RRBs will open the facility to update the bank account details from August 11 to August 31. A link will be generated on the official website of the RRBs for this.

"All Candidates who had appeared the CBT-1 are advised to provide their Bank Account details for getting the refund of exam fees. They are requested to ensure that the Bank Account Number, Name and IFSC Code entered are correct and check it carefully before submitting. It may be noted that modification of bank details after submission will not be possible," candidates have been informed.

Only one refund will be allowed per bank. If a group of candidates had deposited the exam fee from a single bank account, such candidates should give separate bank account details for refund.