The Railway Recruitment Boards has released the RRB NTPC Graduate Level CBT 2 Exam 2025 city intimation slip. Candidates who want to appear for the computer-based test 2 can download the exam city slip through the official website of the regional RRBs. RRB NTPC Graduate Level CBT 2 Exam 2025: City intimation slip released, download link here

The second stage computer-based test will likely be held on October 13, 2025. The exam will comprise of 120 questions and exam duration is for 90 minutes. Each question will carry 1 mark. The question paper is divided in three parts- General Awareness, Mathematics and General Intelligence and Reasoning.

There will be negative marking and 1/3 mark shall be deducted for each wrong answer.

Direct link to download city intimation slip RRB NTPC Graduate Level CBT 2 Exam 2025: How to download city intimation slip The exam city slip can be downloaded by following the steps given below.

1. Visit the official website of regional RRBs.

2. Click on RRB NTPC Graduate Level CBT 2 Exam 2025 city intimation slip link available on the home page.

3. A new page will open where candidates will have to enter the login details.

4. Click on submit and your city intimation slip will be displayed.

5. Check the city intimation slip and download it.

6. Keep a hard copy of the same for further need.

RRBs will fill 8113 graduate-level vacancies through this recruitment drive. Of these, 1736 vacancies are for the Chief Commercial cum Ticket Supervisor, 994 vacancies for Station Master, 3144 vacancies for Goods Train Manager, 1507 vacancies for Junior Account Assistant cum Typist, and 732 vacancies for the Senior Clerk cum Typist post. For more related details candidates can check the official website of RRBs.