RRB releases JE, Paramedical and Technician exam dates, check schedule here

The Railway Recruitment Board has released JE, Paramedical and Technician exam dates. Candidates who will appear for JE/DMS/CMA, Paramedical and Technician posts can check the schedule on the official website of regional RRBs.

As per the exam date notice, the JE/DMS/CMA posts exam will be held on February 19, 20 and March 3, 2026. Para medical computer based test will be held from March 10 to March 12, 2026 and Technician Gr.I Signal & Various Categories of Technicians Gr.III will be held from March 5 to March 9, 2026.

The link for viewing the exam city and date and downloading of travel authority for SC/ST candidates will be made live 10 days prior to the final exam date of the candidate for respective CEN’s on the official websites of all RRBs for all posts. The call letters will be available about 4 days prior to exam date mentioned in exam city and date intimation link.

The candidate must bring their same Photo Identity Document in original as mentioned in the application, failing which the candidate is not allowed to attend the exam.

Candidates, including those, who have verified their Aadhaar during the application submission stage, are requested in their own interest to ensure that their Aadhaar account remains in unlocked condition in the UIDAI system before coming to exam centre to avoid inconvenience to individual and facilitate smooth registration and exam-related processes on the exam day.

How to check exam schedule To download the exam schedule candidates can follow the steps given below.

1. Visit the official website of regional RRBs.

2. Click on JE, Paramedical and Technician exam dates notice link available on the home page.

3. A new PDF file will open where candidates will be able to check the exam dates.

4. Download the file and keep a hard copy of the same for further need.

For more related details candidates can check the official website of regional RRBs.