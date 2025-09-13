Search
Sat, Sept 13, 2025
New Delhi oC

RRB RPF SI 2025: Zone allotment and medical exam date released, check here

ByHT Education Desk | Edited by Papri Chanda
Updated on: Sept 13, 2025 11:35 am IST

RRB RPF SI 2025 zone allotment and medical exam date have been released. The direct link to check is given here. 

Railway Recruitment Boards has released RRB RPF SI 2025 zone allotment and medical exam date. Candidates can check the official notice on the official website of RRBs.

RRB RPF SI 2025: Zone allotment and medical exam date released, check here(Rajkumar)
RRB RPF SI 2025: Zone allotment and medical exam date released, check here(Rajkumar)

As per the official notice, based on the merit of the candidate, preferences submitted by the candidate and available vacancy in respective category & Zone/RPSF, zone allotment has been made. The zone allotment list by clicking on the link given at RRB website.

The medical examination will be held on September 17, 2025 at 11 am. Candidates will have to report at the office of concerned IG-cum-PCSC.

The allotted candidates are advised to download the "Attestation Form" by clicking on the link given at RRB website. The candidates need to bring the duly "filled Attestation Form" at the time of Medical Examination.

The candidates will have to bring all Education Certificates, Caste/Category Certificate, NOC (wherever applicable) and other relevant documents, IN ORIGINAL & 02 sets of photocopies, at the time of Medical Examination.

Direct link to download allotment list 

RRB RPF SI 2025: How to download allotment list

To check the allotment list candidates can follow the steps given below.

1. Visit the official website of RRBs.

2. Click on RRB RPF SI 2025 zone allotment list available on the home page.

3. Enter the login details and click on submit.

4. Your zone wise allotment list will be displayed.

5. Check the allotment list and download it.

6. Keep a hard copy of the same for further need.

For more related details candidates can check the official website of RRBs.

Official Notice Here 

Get latest news on RRB NTPC Admit Card along with Board Exam, Competitive Exam and Exam Result at Hindustan Times. Also get latest Job updates on Employment News, NEET UG Answer Key
Get latest news on RRB NTPC Admit Card along with Board Exam, Competitive Exam and Exam Result at Hindustan Times. Also get latest Job updates on Employment News, NEET UG Answer Key
News / Education News / Competitive Exams / RRB RPF SI 2025: Zone allotment and medical exam date released, check here
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Exam and College Guide
SHARE
Copy
close

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
  • edge-insights
Copyright © 2025 HT Digital Streams Limited. All Rights Reserved.
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
Get App
crown-icon
Subscribe Now!
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On