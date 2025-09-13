Railway Recruitment Boards has released RRB RPF SI 2025 zone allotment and medical exam date. Candidates can check the official notice on the official website of RRBs. RRB RPF SI 2025: Zone allotment and medical exam date released, check here(Rajkumar)

As per the official notice, based on the merit of the candidate, preferences submitted by the candidate and available vacancy in respective category & Zone/RPSF, zone allotment has been made. The zone allotment list by clicking on the link given at RRB website.

The medical examination will be held on September 17, 2025 at 11 am. Candidates will have to report at the office of concerned IG-cum-PCSC.

The allotted candidates are advised to download the "Attestation Form" by clicking on the link given at RRB website. The candidates need to bring the duly "filled Attestation Form" at the time of Medical Examination.

The candidates will have to bring all Education Certificates, Caste/Category Certificate, NOC (wherever applicable) and other relevant documents, IN ORIGINAL & 02 sets of photocopies, at the time of Medical Examination.

RRB RPF SI 2025: How to download allotment list

To check the allotment list candidates can follow the steps given below.

1. Visit the official website of RRBs.

2. Click on RRB RPF SI 2025 zone allotment list available on the home page.

3. Enter the login details and click on submit.

4. Your zone wise allotment list will be displayed.

5. Check the allotment list and download it.

6. Keep a hard copy of the same for further need.

For more related details candidates can check the official website of RRBs.