RRB Technician Exam City 2024 Live: Railway Recruitment Board will release RRB Technician Exam City Slip 2024 likely soon. Candidates who have registered themselves for Technician Grade I, III can check the city intimation slip on the official website of RRBs under which they have applied for. The CEN 02/2024 Technician (Grade I, III) examination will be held on December 19, 20, 23, 24, 26, 28 and 29, 2024. ...Read More

The link for viewing the exam city and date and downloading Travel Authority for SC/ST candidates will be made live on the official websites of all RRBs 10 days prior to the exam date for respective CENs.

This recruitment drive will fill 9144 Technician posts, 1092 of which are for Technician Grade I Signal and 8052 of which are for Technician Grade III. The registration process started on March 9 and concluded on April 8, 2024. Follow the blog for the latest updates on the exam city slip link, admit card details, and other information.