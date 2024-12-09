RRB Technician Exam City Slip 2024 Live: Grade I, III city intimation slip releasing soon, updates here
RRB Technician Exam City 2024 Live: Railway Recruitment Board will release RRB Technician Exam City Slip 2024 likely soon. Candidates who have registered themselves for Technician Grade I, III can check the city intimation slip on the official website of RRBs under which they have applied for. The CEN 02/2024 Technician (Grade I, III) examination will be held on December 19, 20, 23, 24, 26, 28 and 29, 2024. ...Read More
The link for viewing the exam city and date and downloading Travel Authority for SC/ST candidates will be made live on the official websites of all RRBs 10 days prior to the exam date for respective CENs.
This recruitment drive will fill 9144 Technician posts, 1092 of which are for Technician Grade I Signal and 8052 of which are for Technician Grade III. The registration process started on March 9 and concluded on April 8, 2024. Follow the blog for the latest updates on the exam city slip link, admit card details, and other information.
RRB Technician Exam City 2024 Live: When will exams be held?
RRB Technician Exam City 2024 Live: The CEN 02/2024 Technician (Grade I, III) examination will be held on December 19, 20, 23, 24, 26, 28 and 29, 2024.
RRB Technician Exam City 2024 Live: Website to check for city intimation slip?
RRB Technician Exam City 2024 Live: Candidates who have registered themselves for Technician Grade I, III can check the city intimation slip on the official website of RRBs under which they have applied for.
RRB Technician Exam City 2024 Live: Check admit card details
RRB Technician Exam City 2024 Live: The admit card will be available for download on the official website four days before the CBT date.
RRB Technician Exam City 2024 Live: Exam to be held in 13 languages
RRB Technician Exam City 2024 Live: The CBT questions will be available in English, Hindi, and 13 regional Indian languages.
RRB Technician Exam City 2024 Live: Document verification
RRB Technician Exam City 2024 Live: Candidates will be shortlisted for Document Verification based on their marks and merit in the CBT for the respective pay levels. The number of shortlisted candidates will be equal to the number of vacancies.
RRB Technician Exam City 2024 Live: Pass percentage
RRB Technician Exam City 2024 Live: The minimum pass percentage for eligibility is 40% for UR & EWS, 30% for OBC (NCL), 30% for SC, and 25% for ST. In case of shortage, these percentages may be relaxed by 2% for PwBD candidates.
RRB Technician Exam City 2024 Live: Pattern of exam
RRB Technician Exam City 2024 Live: The exam lasts 90 minutes and has 100 questions. For each wrong answer, there will be a negative marking @ 1/3rd mark.
RRB Technician Exam City 2024 Live: Selection process
The recruitment process comprises of:
Computer Based Test
Document Verification and
Medical Examination
RRB Technician Exam City 2024 Live: Break up of vacancies
Technician Grade I: 1092 posts
Technician Grade III: 8052 posts
RRB Technician Exam City 2024 Live: How to download city intimation slip?
Visit the official website of RRBs.
Click on the RRB Technician Exam City 2024 link available on the home page.
Enter the login details and click on submit.
A new page will open where the city intimation slip will be displayed.
Check the exam city and download the page.
Keep a hard copy of the same for further need.
RRB Technician Exam City 2024 Live: Registration dates
RRB Technician Exam City 2024 Live: The registration process started on March 9 and concluded on April 8, 2024.
RRB Technician Exam City 2024 Live: Vacancies to be filled
RRB Technician Exam City 2024 Live: This recruitment drive will fill 9144 Technician posts, 1092 of which are for Technician Grade I Signal and 8052 of which are for Technician Grade III.
RRB Technician Exam City 2024 Live: When can students expect city intimation slip?
RRB Technician Exam City 2024 Live: The link for viewing the exam city and date and downloading Travel Authority for SC/ST candidates will be made live on the official websites of all RRBs 10 days prior to the exam date for respective CENs.
RRB Technician Exam City 2024 Live: Exam dates
RRB Technician Exam City 2024 Live: The CEN 02/2024 Technician (Grade I, III) examination will be held on December 19, 20, 23, 24, 26, 28 and 29, 2024.
RRB Technician Exam City 2024 Live: Where to check city intimation slip?
RRB Technician Exam City 2024 Live: Candidates who have registered themselves for Technician Grade I, III can check the city intimation slip on the official website of RRBs under which they have applied for.
RRB Technician Exam City 2024 Live: Date and time
RRB Technician Exam City 2024 Date: Likely on December 9
RRB Technician Exam City 2024 time: Unknown