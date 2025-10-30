Edit Profile
    RSSB VDO Admit Card 2025 releasing today at rssb.rajasthan.gov.in, here's how to download

    RSSB VDO Admit Card 2025 will be released today, October 30, 2025. The steps to download is given here. 

    Published on: Oct 30, 2025 12:05 PM IST
    By HT Education Desk | Edited by Papri Chanda
    Rajasthan Staff Selection Board will release RSSB VDO Admit Card 2025 on October 30, 2025. The hall ticket for Village Development Officer will be available to candidates on the official website of RSSB at rssb.rajasthan.gov.in.

    RSSB VDO Admit Card 2025 releasing today at rssb.rajasthan.gov.in, here's how to download (Hindustan Times)
    The examination will be held on November 2, 2025. The exam will be held in single shift from 11 am to 2 pm. The exam duration is for 3 hours. A total of 160 questions will be asked and maximum marks is 200. The question paper will comprise of questions from 7 subjects. The list is below.

    1) Language Knowledge (General Hindi, English) (2) Mathematics (3) General Knowledge (4) Geography and Natural Resources (5) Agriculture and Economic Resources in the context of Rajasthan (6) History and Culture of Rajasthan (7) Basic Computer.

    RSSB VDO Admit Card 2025: How to download

    All those candidates who will appear for the examination can download the admit card by following the steps given below.

    1. Visit the official website of RSSB at rssb.rajasthan.gov.in.

    2. Click on RSSB VDO Admit Card 2025 link available on the home page.

    3. A new page will open where candidates will have to enter the login details.

    4. Click on submit and your admit card will be displayed.

    5. Check the admit card and download it.

    6. Keep a hard copy of the same for further need.

    This recruitment drive will fill 850 Village Development Officer posts in the organisation. For more related details, candidates can check the official website of RSSB.

    News/Education/Competitive Exams/RSSB VDO Admit Card 2025 Releasing Today At Rssb.rajasthan.gov.in, Here's How To Download
    © 2025 HindustanTimes