SBI Clerk Prelims 2024 Live: Shift 2 exam begins, guidelines here

SBI Clerk Prelims 2024 Live: State Bank of India has started the SBI Clerk Prelims 2024 examination on January 5, 2024. The preliminary examination will be conducted on January 5, 6, 11 and 12, 2024. The examination will be conducted across the country at various exam centres. sbi clerk prelims 2024 live updates: SBI Clerk preliminary exam, guidelines at sbi.co.in, check analysis, latest news (HT file)

Preliminary Exam comprise of Objective Tests for 100 marks. This test will be conducted online and would be of a 1-hour duration consisting of 3 Sections- English Language, Numerical Ability and Reasoning Ability. Each test will have a separate timing. There will be negative marks for wrong answers in the Objective tests. 1/4th of the mark assigned for each question will be deducted for each wrong answer.

The examination will be conducted to fill up 8283 Junior Associate posts in the organisation. Those candidates who qualify for the prelims will have to appear for the main examination. Follow the blog for latest updates on guidelines, timings, analysis here.