SBI Clerk Prelims 2024 Live: Shift 2 exam begins, guidelines here
SBI Clerk Prelims 2024 Live: Follow the blog for latest updates on exam day guidelines, timings and other details.
SBI Clerk Prelims 2024 Live: State Bank of India has started the SBI Clerk Prelims 2024 examination on January 5, 2024. The preliminary examination will be conducted on January 5, 6, 11 and 12, 2024. The examination will be conducted across the country at various exam centres.
Preliminary Exam comprise of Objective Tests for 100 marks. This test will be conducted online and would be of a 1-hour duration consisting of 3 Sections- English Language, Numerical Ability and Reasoning Ability. Each test will have a separate timing. There will be negative marks for wrong answers in the Objective tests. 1/4th of the mark assigned for each question will be deducted for each wrong answer.
The examination will be conducted to fill up 8283 Junior Associate posts in the organisation. Those candidates who qualify for the prelims will have to appear for the main examination. Follow the blog for latest updates on guidelines, timings, analysis here.
- Jan 05, 2024 11:54 AM IST
SBI Clerk Prelims 2024 LIVE: About local language test
Those who qualify for selection and produce 10th or 12th standard mark sheet/ certificate evidencing having studied the specified opted local language will not be subjected to any Language test. In case of others (qualified for selection), specified opted local language test will be conducted after provisional selection but before joining. Candidates who fail to qualify this test will not be offered appointment. Candidates not found proficient in specified opted local language would be disqualified.Jan 05, 2024 11:47 AM IST
SBI Clerk Prelims 2024: Selection Process
The selection process will consist of on-line test (Preliminary & Main exam) and test of specified opted local language.Jan 05, 2024 11:43 AM IST
SBI Clerk Prelims: Main exam in February
Those candidates who qualify for the prelims will have to appear for the main examination. The main examination will be conducted in February 2024.Jan 05, 2024 11:38 AM IST
State Bank of India Prelims Exam: Number of vacancies to be filled
SBI clerk Exam Analysis: Likely soon
SBI clerk Exam Analysis will likely be available soon. Keep checking this space for updates.Jan 05, 2024 11:30 AM IST
SBI Clerk Question Paper
No minimum qualifying marks are prescribed for individual tests OR for aggregate score. Sectionwise marks will not be maintained.Jan 05, 2024 11:25 AM IST
State Bank of India Clerk Prelims exam: Number of posts to be filled
SBI Clerk Prelims exam: Pattern of paper
SBI Clerk Prelims 2024 LIVE: Guidelines
All candidates appearing for the preliminary examination can check the exam day guidelines given here.Jan 05, 2024 11:13 AM IST
SBI Clerk Prelims 2024: Timings
SBI Clerk Prelims 2024 will be conducted in four shifts- first shift from 9 am to 10 am, second shift from 11.30 am to 12.30 am, third shift from 2 pm to 3 pm and fourth shift from 4.30 pm to 5.30 pm.Jan 05, 2024 11:06 AM IST
SBI Clerk Prelims: Admit card
The admit card for the same was released on December 26, 2023.Jan 05, 2024 11:00 AM IST
SBI Clerk Prelims 2024: Exam dates
SBI Clerk Prelims 2024: Exam dates

SBI Clerk Prelims Exam 2024 begins on January 5, 2024. The preliminary examination will be conducted on January 5, 6, 11 and 12, 2024.
