SBI Clerk Prelims 2024 Live: Junior Associate Day 2 Shift 2 exam begins

SBI Clerk Prelims 2024 Live: State Bank of India have started the SBI Clerk Prelims 2024 Day 2 Shift 2 examination. The Junior Associate preliminary examination is scheduled to be conducted on January 5, 6, 11 and 12, 2024, at various exam centres across the country. sbi clerk prelims 2024 live updates: students reaction, question paper and other updates of junior associate exam (Santosh Kumar )

The prelims examination duration is for 1 hour and comprises of 100 marks objective type questions. The question paper consists of 3 Sections- English Language, Numerical Ability and Reasoning Ability. Each section has separate timings, and there is a negative marking for wrong answers. For each wrong answer, 1/4th of the mark assigned for each question will be deducted.

The SBI Clerk examination is conducted to fill up 8283 Junior Associate posts in the organisation. Candidates who qualify for the preliminary examination will be eligible to appear for the main examination. Follow the blog for the latest updates on guidelines, timings, and analysis here.