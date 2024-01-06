close_game
News / Education / Competitive Exams / SBI Clerk Prelims 2024 Live: Junior Associate Day 2 Shift 2 exam begins
Live

SBI Clerk Prelims 2024 Live: Junior Associate Day 2 Shift 2 exam begins

Jan 06, 2024 12:09 PM IST
SBI Clerk Prelims 2024 Live: Day 2 exam begins. Follow the blog for latest updates.

SBI Clerk Prelims 2024 Live: State Bank of India have started the SBI Clerk Prelims 2024 Day 2 Shift 2 examination. The Junior Associate preliminary examination is scheduled to be conducted on January 5, 6, 11 and 12, 2024, at various exam centres across the country.

sbi clerk prelims 2024 live updates: students reaction, question paper and other updates of junior associate exam
sbi clerk prelims 2024 live updates: students reaction, question paper and other updates of junior associate exam

The prelims examination duration is for 1 hour and comprises of 100 marks objective type questions. The question paper consists of 3 Sections- English Language, Numerical Ability and Reasoning Ability. Each section has separate timings, and there is a negative marking for wrong answers. For each wrong answer, 1/4th of the mark assigned for each question will be deducted.

The SBI Clerk examination is conducted to fill up 8283 Junior Associate posts in the organisation. Candidates who qualify for the preliminary examination will be eligible to appear for the main examination. Follow the blog for the latest updates on guidelines, timings, and analysis here.

Follow all the updates here:

  • Jan 06, 2024 12:09 PM IST

    SBI Clerk: Number of vacancies to be filled

    The examination will be conducted to fill up 8283 Junior Associate posts in the organisation.

  • Jan 06, 2024 11:48 AM IST

    SBI Clerk Question Paper: Pattern

    The prelims examination duration is for 1 hour and comprises of 100 marks objective type questions. The question paper consists of 3 Sections- English Language, Numerical Ability and Reasoning Ability. Each section has separate timings, and there is a negative marking for wrong answers. For each wrong answer, 1/4th of the mark assigned for each question will be deducted.

  • Jan 06, 2024 11:30 AM IST

    State Bank of India Clerk Prelims exam: Shift 2 begins

    State Bank of India Clerk Prelims exam Shift 2 begins on Day 2. The examination will get over at 12.30 pm.

  • Jan 06, 2024 11:24 AM IST

    State Bank of India Clerk 2024 Exam: Shift 1 students' reaction here

  • Jan 06, 2024 11:16 AM IST

    SBI Junior Associate Prelims 2024: Shift 2 to begin at 11.30 am

    SBI Junior Associate Prelims 2024 Shift 2 will begin at 11.30 am. The eamination will get over at 12 pm. Students have already reached the venue. The reporting time was of 10.30 am.

  • Jan 06, 2024 11:10 AM IST

    SBI Clerk Prelims exam: Students reach exam centre for Shift 2 exam

    SBI Clerk Prelims exam: Students reach exam centre for Shift 2 exam
    SBI Clerk Prelims exam: Students reach exam centre for Shift 2 exam
  • Jan 06, 2024 11:06 AM IST

    SBI Clerk Prelims 2024 LIVE: Students' reaction

  • Jan 06, 2024 11:01 AM IST

    SBI Clerk Prelims Exam 2024: Day 2 Shift 1 ends

    Students who appeared for SBI Clerk Prelims 2024 Shift 1 exam on Day 2 found the paper to be time taking. The difficulty level was easy to moderate.

