State Bank of India will begin the SBI Clerk Prelims Exam 2024 on January 5, 2024. The preliminary examination will be conducted on January 5, 6, 11 and 12, 2024. The admit card for the same was released on December 26, 2023. SBI Clerk Prelims Exam 2024 begins today, check exam day guidelines here (REUTERS)

Preliminary Exam consisting of Objective Tests for 100 marks will be conducted online. This test would be of a 1-hour duration consisting of 3 Sections- English Language, Numerical Ability and Reasoning Ability. Each test will have a separate timing. There will be negative marks for wrong answers in the Objective tests. 1/4th of the mark assigned for each question will be deducted for each wrong answer.

SBI Clerk Prelims Exam 2024: Guidelines

All candidates appearing for the preliminary examination can check the exam day guidelines given here.