SBI Clerk Prelims Exam 2024 begins today, check exam day guidelines here

SBI Clerk Prelims Exam 2024 begins today, January 5 onwards. Check exam day guidelines here
State Bank of India will begin the SBI Clerk Prelims Exam 2024 on January 5, 2024. The preliminary examination will be conducted on January 5, 6, 11 and 12, 2024. The admit card for the same was released on December 26, 2023.
Preliminary Exam consisting of Objective Tests for 100 marks will be conducted online. This test would be of a 1-hour duration consisting of 3 Sections- English Language, Numerical Ability and Reasoning Ability. Each test will have a separate timing. There will be negative marks for wrong answers in the Objective tests. 1/4th of the mark assigned for each question will be deducted for each wrong answer.
SBI Clerk Prelims Exam 2024: Guidelines
All candidates appearing for the preliminary examination can check the exam day guidelines given here.
- Candidates can report to the examination centre at the mentioned reporting time printed in the call letters. Late comers will not be allowed to take the test.
- Firmly affix your recent passport-size photograph (same as uploaded in the online application form) in the space provided for it in the call letter and bring it with you along with 2 additional photographs, photo identity proof in original and a photocopy when you come to the venue for the examination.
- No calculator separate or with watch, cell phones, books, smartwatch, slide rulers, note books or written notes will be allowed inside the examination hall.
- Candidates must carry their stationery such as pencils, ball point pen, eraser, glue for pasting photos and blue ink stamp pad for affixing left thumb impression.
- The candidate should carry no rough sheet from outside. The rough sheet will be provided at the exam centre. Once the test is over, candidates will have to submit the rough sheet.