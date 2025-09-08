SBI Clerk Prelims Admit Card LIVE: Junior Associates hall ticket to be out shortly on sbi.co.in
SBI Clerk Prelims Admit Card LIVE: Junior Associates hall ticket to be available on sbi.co.in. Follow the blog for latest updates.
SBI Clerk Prelims Admit Card LIVE: State Bank of India has not yet released SBI Clerk Prelims Admit Card 2025. Candidates who will appear for Junior Associates preliminary examination can check and download the hall ticket through the official website of SBI at sbi.co.in and also from sbi.co.in/web/careers/Current-openings. The official website reads “LINK FOR DOWNLOAD OF CALL LETTERS WILL BE MADE AVAILABLE SHORTLY”. ...Read More
The tentative preliminary exam dates are September 20, 21, and 27, 2025. The prelims exam will comprise 100-mark objective tests held online and lasting 1 hour. The question paper will comprise 100 questions: 30 in English, 35 in Numerical Ability, and 25 in Reasoning Ability.
In the objective tests, wrong answers will result in negative marks. One-fourth of the mark assigned for each question will be deducted for each wrong answer.
This recruitment drive will fill up 5180 Clerk posts. The registration process commenced on August 6 and concluded on August 28, 2025. Follow the blog for latest updates on admit card, how to download and other details.
SBI Clerk Prelims Admit Card 2025 LIVE: How to download hall ticket?
Visit the official website of SBI at sbi.co.in.
Click on SBI Clerk Prelims Admit Card 2025 link available on the home page.
A new page will open where candidates will have to enter the login details.
Click on submit and your hall ticket will be displayed.
Check the hall ticket and download it.
Keep a hard copy of the same for further need.
SBI Clerk Prelims Admit Card 2025 LIVE: Check registration dates
SBI Clerk Prelims Admit Card 2025 LIVE: The registration process commenced on August 6 and concluded on August 28, 2025.
SBI Clerk Prelims Admit Card 2025 LIVE: Vacancies to be filled
SBI Clerk Prelims Admit Card 2025 LIVE: This recruitment drive will fill up 5180 Clerk posts.
SBI Clerk Prelims Admit Card 2025 LIVE: Negative marking for wrong answers
SBI Clerk Prelims Admit Card 2025 LIVE: In the objective tests, wrong answers will result in negative marks. One-fourth of the mark assigned for each question will be deducted for each wrong answer.
SBI Clerk Prelims Admit Card 2025 LIVE: Paper pattern
SBI Clerk Prelims Admit Card 2025 LIVE: The prelims exam will comprise 100-mark objective tests held online and lasting 1 hour. The question paper will comprise 100 questions: 30 in English, 35 in Numerical Ability, and 25 in Reasoning Ability.
SBI Clerk Prelims Admit Card 2025 LIVE: Exam date
SBI Clerk Prelims Admit Card 2025 LIVE: The tentative preliminary exam dates are September 20, 21, and 27, 2025.
SBI Clerk Prelims Admit Card 2025 LIVE: What official website reads?
SBI Clerk Prelims Admit Card 2025 LIVE: The official website reads “LINK FOR DOWNLOAD OF CALL LETTERS WILL BE MADE AVAILABLE SHORTLY”.
SBI Clerk Prelims Admit Card 2025 LIVE: Where to check hall ticket link?
SBI Clerk Prelims Admit Card 2025 LIVE: andidates who will appear for Junior Associates preliminary examination can check and download the hall ticket through the official website of SBI at sbi.co.in and also from sbi.co.in/web/careers/Current-openings.
SBI Clerk Prelims Admit Card 2025 LIVE: Date and time
SBI Clerk Prelims Admit Card 2025 LIVE: The date and time of release of the hall ticket has not been shared by the Bank yet.