SBI Clerk Prelims Admit Card LIVE: Junior Associates hall ticket to be out shortly on sbi.co.in

SBI Clerk Prelims Admit Card 2025 News LIVE: Where, how to download junior associates hall tickets when out

SBI Clerk Prelims Admit Card LIVE: State Bank of India has not yet released SBI Clerk Prelims Admit Card 2025. Candidates who will appear for Junior Associates preliminary examination can check and download the hall ticket through the official website of SBI at sbi.co.in and also from sbi.co.in/web/careers/Current-openings. The official website reads “LINK FOR DOWNLOAD OF CALL LETTERS WILL BE MADE AVAILABLE SHORTLY”. ...Read More

The tentative preliminary exam dates are September 20, 21, and 27, 2025. The prelims exam will comprise 100-mark objective tests held online and lasting 1 hour. The question paper will comprise 100 questions: 30 in English, 35 in Numerical Ability, and 25 in Reasoning Ability.

In the objective tests, wrong answers will result in negative marks. One-fourth of the mark assigned for each question will be deducted for each wrong answer.

This recruitment drive will fill up 5180 Clerk posts. The registration process commenced on August 6 and concluded on August 28, 2025. Follow the blog for latest updates on admit card, how to download and other details.