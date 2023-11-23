State Bank of India has released SBI PO Mains Admit Card 2023. Candidates who will appear for Probationary Officer Mains examination can download the admit card through the official website of SBI at sbi.co.in. SBI PO Mains Admit Card 2023 released at sbi.co.in, download link here

SBI PO Mains 2023 examination will be conducted on December 5, 2023 at various centres across the nation. The main Examination will be conducted online and will consist of Objective Tests for 200 marks and Descriptive Test for 50 marks. The exam duration is for 3 hours and there will be negative marking for each wrong answer.

All those candidates who will appear for the examination can download the admit card by following the steps given below.

SBI PO Mains Admit Card 2023: How to download

Visit the official website of SBI at sbi.co.in.

Click on SBI PO Mains 2023 admit card link available on the home page.

Enter the login details and click on submit.

Your admit card will be displayed on the screen.

Check the admit card and download the page.

Keep a hard copy of the same for further need.

This recruitment drive will fill up 2000 PO posts in the organization. The registration process was started on September 7 and ended on September 27, 2023. The prelims result was announced on November 21, 2023. For more related details candidates can check the official website of SBI.