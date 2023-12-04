SNAP 2023 Test 1 admit card released at www.snaptest.org, here's direct link to download
Symbiosis International University releases admit card for SNAP 2023 Test 1.
Symbiosis International University (SIU) released the Symbiosis National Aptitude Test (SNAP 2023) Test 1 admit card on December 4. Candidates who have appeared for the SANP 2023 Test 1 examination can download the admit card from the official website at www.snaptest.org. Candidates will be able to download the SNAP 2023 Test 1 admit card using their SNAP ID and Password. The SNAP Test 1 examination will be conducted on Sunday, December 10.
Here's direct link to download the SNAP 2023 Test 1 admit card
The SNAP Test 02 and SNAP Test 03 admit card will be released on December 9 and the SNAP Test 2 exam will be held on December 17 and the SNAP Test 3 examination will be conducted on December 22.
SNAP Admit Card 2023: Know how to download
Follow the steps given below to download the SNAP Test 2023 admit card:
Visit the official website of SIU at snaptest.org
On the homepage, click on the “SNAP Test 1 Admit Card” tab
Key in your login credentials
Your SNAP Test 2023 admit card will appear on the screen
Download and take a printout of the SNAP admit card 2023.
The SNAP entrance test results will be announced on Wednesday, January 10, 2024.