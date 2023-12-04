SNAP 2023 Test 1 admit card released at www.snaptest.org, here's direct link to download

Symbiosis International University (SIU) released the Symbiosis National Aptitude Test (SNAP 2023) Test 1 admit card on December 4. Candidates who have appeared for the SANP 2023 Test 1 examination can download the admit card from the official website at www.snaptest.org. Candidates will be able to download the SNAP 2023 Test 1 admit card using their SNAP ID and Password. The SNAP Test 1 examination will be conducted on Sunday, December 10. SIU releases SNAP 2023 Test 1 admit card, download now

The SNAP Test 02 and SNAP Test 03 admit card will be released on December 9 and the SNAP Test 2 exam will be held on December 17 and the SNAP Test 3 examination will be conducted on December 22.

SNAP Admit Card 2023: Know how to download

Follow the steps given below to download the SNAP Test 2023 admit card:

Visit the official website of SIU at snaptest.org

On the homepage, click on the “SNAP Test 1 Admit Card” tab

Key in your login credentials

Your SNAP Test 2023 admit card will appear on the screen

Download and take a printout of the SNAP admit card 2023.

The SNAP entrance test results will be announced on Wednesday, January 10, 2024.