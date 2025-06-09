Staff Selection Commission will release the SSC CGL 2025 notification today, June 9, 2025. Candidates who want to apply for the Combined Graduate Level Examination, 2025 can check the official website of SSC at ssc.gov.in for the notification when released. SSC CGL 2025 notification releasing today at ssc.gov.in, here's how to apply

The registration process will begin on June 9 and will end on July 4, 2025. The written examination will be held from August 13 to August 30, 2025. Staff Selection Commission will hold Combined Graduate Level Examination, 2025 for filling up of various Group ‘B’ and Group ‘C’ posts in different Ministries/ Departments/ Organizations of Government of India and various Constitutional Bodies/ Statutory Bodies/ Tribunals, etc.

Tier-I will consist of Objective Type, Multiple choice questions. The questions will be set both in English & Hindi except for English Comprehension. There will be negative marking of 0.50 for each wrong answer. The Tier I examination will comprise of 100 questions and maximum marks is 200. The exam duration is for 1 hour.

SSC CGL 2025: How to apply

To apply for the posts, candidates can follow the steps given below.

1. Visit the official website of SSC at ssc.gov.in.

2. Click on login link and enter the registration details.

3. Once done, login to the account.

4. Fill the application form and make the payment of application fee.

5. Click on submit and download the confirmation page.

6. Keep a hard copy of the same for further need.

The application fee is ₹100/-. Fee can be paid online through BHIM UPI, Net Banking or by using Visa, Mastercard, Maestro, or RuPay Debit cards. Women candidates and candidates belonging to Scheduled Castes (SC), Scheduled Tribes (ST), Persons with Benchmark Disabilities (PwBD) and Exservicemen (ESM) eligible for reservation are exempted from payment of fee.