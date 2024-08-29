Edit Profile
Thursday, Aug 29, 2024
    SSC CGL Admit Card 2024 Live: Region-wise status of tier 1 admit card, download links

    By HT Education Desk
    Aug 29, 2024 10:13 AM IST
    SSC CGL Admit Card 2024 Live: Admit card out for Northeast region. Application status for Northern region, exam city, date, time for Karnataka Kerala region out
    SSC CGL Admit Card 2024 Live: Tier 1 admit cards out for Northeast, other regions (sscner.org.in, screenshot)
    SSC CGL Admit Card 2024 Live: Tier 1 admit cards out for Northeast, other regions (sscner.org.in, screenshot)

    SSC CGL Admit Card 2024 Live: Admit cards or admission certificates for the tier 1 Combined Graduate Level Examination (SSC CGL 2024) have been released for several regions. Candidates can download the SSC CGL tier 1 admit cards from their regional websites. The Staff Selection Commission will conduct the CGL tier 1 examination from September 9 to 26....Read More

    The list of regional websites is given on ssc.gov.in and ssc.nic.in.

    Recently, the SSC CGL tier 1 admit card was released for the Northeast region. The application status for the Northern region and exam city, date, and time have been shared for the Karnataka Kerala region.

    SSC CGL admit card 2024: Direct links to download-

    Northern region: Admit card not released yet. Application status available

    Eastern region: Know your status

    Southern region: Know your status

    Karnataka Kerala region: Check exam date, time, city details

    MPR region: Released. Direct link

    Central region: Released. Direct link

    Western region: Released. Direct link

    North West region: Released. Direct link

    North East region: Admit card released. Direct link

    SSC CGL 2024 is being held for 17,727 vacancies notified by various user departments. This blog will be updated with the latest information when the admit card for a region is released. Stay tuned.

    Follow all the updates here:
    SSC CGL Admit Card 2024 Live: Exam details released for Karnataka Kerala region

    SSC CGL Admit Card 2024 Live: Applicants of the Karnataka Kerala region can check their exam date, time and centre details on ssckkr.kar.nic.in. Here's the direct link

    SSC CGL Admit Card 2024 Live: Check tier 1 exam's application status for Northern region

    SSC CGL Admit Card 2024 Live: The application status for the tier 1 examination has been released for the northern region (Delhi, Rajasthan and Uttarakhand). Check it here.

    SSC CGL Admit Card 2024 Live: Northeast region admit card out for tier 1 exam

    SSC CGL Admit Card 2024 Live: The SSC CGL tier 1 admit card has been released for the Northeast region. Arunachal Pradesh, Assam, Manipur, Meghalaya, Mizoram, Nagaland and Tripura candidates can download it from sscner.org.in.

    SSC CGL admit card 2024: Direct link for Northeast region

    SSC CGL Admit Card 2024 Live: What's the latest information from various region

    SSC CGL Admit Card 2024 Live: The SSC CGL tier 1 admit card has been released for the candidates of the Northeast region.

    Meanwhile, the Northern region has released application status for the tier 1 examination.

    In the Karnataka Kerala region, exam city details, date and time have been shared with candidates.

