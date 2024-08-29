SSC CGL Admit Card 2024 Live: Region-wise status of tier 1 admit card, download links

SSC CGL Admit Card 2024 Live: Tier 1 admit cards out for Northeast, other regions (sscner.org.in, screenshot)

SSC CGL Admit Card 2024 Live: Admit cards or admission certificates for the tier 1 Combined Graduate Level Examination (SSC CGL 2024) have been released for several regions. Candidates can download the SSC CGL tier 1 admit cards from their regional websites. The Staff Selection Commission will conduct the CGL tier 1 examination from September 9 to 26....Read More

The list of regional websites is given on ssc.gov.in and ssc.nic.in.

Recently, the SSC CGL tier 1 admit card was released for the Northeast region. The application status for the Northern region and exam city, date, and time have been shared for the Karnataka Kerala region.

SSC CGL admit card 2024: Direct links to download-

Northern region: Admit card not released yet. Application status available

Eastern region: Know your status

Southern region: Know your status

Karnataka Kerala region: Check exam date, time, city details

MPR region: Released. Direct link

Central region: Released. Direct link

Western region: Released. Direct link

North West region: Released. Direct link

North East region: Admit card released. Direct link

SSC CGL 2024 is being held for 17,727 vacancies notified by various user departments. This blog will be updated with the latest information when the admit card for a region is released. Stay tuned.