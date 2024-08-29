SSC CGL Admit Card 2024 Live: Region-wise status of tier 1 admit card, download links
SSC CGL Admit Card 2024 Live: Admit cards or admission certificates for the tier 1 Combined Graduate Level Examination (SSC CGL 2024) have been released for several regions. Candidates can download the SSC CGL tier 1 admit cards from their regional websites. The Staff Selection Commission will conduct the CGL tier 1 examination from September 9 to 26....Read More
The list of regional websites is given on ssc.gov.in and ssc.nic.in.
Recently, the SSC CGL tier 1 admit card was released for the Northeast region. The application status for the Northern region and exam city, date, and time have been shared for the Karnataka Kerala region.
SSC CGL admit card 2024: Direct links to download-
Northern region: Admit card not released yet. Application status available
Eastern region: Know your status
Southern region: Know your status
Karnataka Kerala region: Check exam date, time, city details
MPR region: Released. Direct link
Central region: Released. Direct link
Western region: Released. Direct link
North West region: Released. Direct link
North East region: Admit card released. Direct link
SSC CGL 2024 is being held for 17,727 vacancies notified by various user departments. This blog will be updated with the latest information when the admit card for a region is released. Stay tuned.
SSC CGL Admit Card 2024 Live: Exam details released for Karnataka Kerala region
SSC CGL Admit Card 2024 Live: Applicants of the Karnataka Kerala region can check their exam date, time and centre details on ssckkr.kar.nic.in. Here's the direct link
SSC CGL Admit Card 2024 Live: Check tier 1 exam's application status for Northern region
SSC CGL Admit Card 2024 Live: The application status for the tier 1 examination has been released for the northern region (Delhi, Rajasthan and Uttarakhand). Check it here.
SSC CGL Admit Card 2024 Live: Northeast region admit card out for tier 1 exam
SSC CGL Admit Card 2024 Live: The SSC CGL tier 1 admit card has been released for the Northeast region. Arunachal Pradesh, Assam, Manipur, Meghalaya, Mizoram, Nagaland and Tripura candidates can download it from sscner.org.in.
SSC CGL Admit Card 2024 Live: What's the latest information from various region
SSC CGL Admit Card 2024 Live: The SSC CGL tier 1 admit card has been released for the candidates of the Northeast region.
Meanwhile, the Northern region has released application status for the tier 1 examination.
In the Karnataka Kerala region, exam city details, date and time have been shared with candidates.