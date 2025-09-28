SSC CGL exam 2025: Re-exam on October 14 & answer key to release on October 15- notice here

Staff Selection Commission will conduct the SSC CGL re-exam on October 14, 2025. The exam will be held for candidates whose exams were affected by the Mumbai Fire incident on September 26, 2025. The official notice can be checked on the SSC's official website at ssc.gov.in. SSC building

The exam for all other centres has been concluded. About 28 lakh candidates applied for this exam, out of which about 13.5 lakh candidates appeared in it, which was held at 255 centres spread over 126 cities in 45 shifts over 15 days.

The answer key for SSC CGL will open on October 15, 2025. Along with the answer key, the objection window will also open. Candidates may review the Answer Keys and submit online representations, if any, within the stipulated time limit on payment of ₹ 100/—per question, which is non-refundable.

Representations regarding the Tentative Answer Keys will be scrutinised before finalising them, and the Commission's decision in this regard will be final. The Final Answer Keys will be used to process the computer-based Examination results, and they will be uploaded on the Commission's website after the results are declared.

SSC CGL exam 2025: How to download answer key To download the answer key candidates can follow the steps given below.

1. Visit the official website of SSC at ssc.gov.in.

2. Click on SSC CGL 2025 answer key link available on the home page.

3. A new page will open where candidates will have to enter the login details.

4. Click on submit and your answer key will be displayed.

5. Check the answer key and download it.

6. Keep a hard copy of the same for further need.

This recruitment drive will fill up 14582 vacancies in the organisation. For more related details candidates can check the official website of SSC.