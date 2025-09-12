Staff Selection Commission will begin the SSC CGL Tier I Exam 2025 today, September 12, 2025. Around 28 lakh candidates have applied for the examination this year. SSC CGL Tier I Exam 2025 begins today: Know what Chairman said to appearing candidates

Gopalakrishnan S, the Commission's Chairman, has extended his wishes to candidates who are appearing for the examination.

The Chairman has informed that, for the first time, the Commission will be conducting the exam on laptops in select venues in Kolkata. This initiative aims to enhance flexibility in exam conduct and is expected to pave the way towards conducting CGLE and other Tier-II exams in a single shift later this year.

The Chairman pointed out that SSC has made extensive arrangements to ensure that the examination is conducted in a fair, transparent, and secure manner.

He further added that in case of any technical issue during the exam, the candidates are advised not to panic. The system will be shifted promptly, and it will be ensured that there will be no loss of time. SSC representatives will be present at all centres, and in case of any concern, you can immediately report the matter to them.

The commission will be conducting the CGL Tier 1 examinations on September 12, 13, 14, 15, 16, 17, 18, 19, 20, 21, 22, 23, 24, 25, and 26.

The examination will consist of objective-type multiple-choice questions in English and Hindi, except for English Comprehension. Tier I exam will comprise 100 questions of 200 marks, and questions will be asked on General Intelligence and Reasoning, General Awareness, Quantitative Aptitude, and English Comprehension. The exam duration is one hour.

Negative marking will also be used, meaning 0.50 marks will be deducted for each wrong answer. For more related details, candidates can check the official website of SSC.