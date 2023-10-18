News / Education / Competitive Exams / SSC CHSL 2023 tier 1 final answer key, scorecards of all candidates out on ssc.nic.in

SSC CHSL 2023 tier 1 final answer key, scorecards of all candidates out on ssc.nic.in

ByHT Education Desk
Oct 18, 2023 09:48 AM IST

SSC CHSL 2023: Candidates can use the link given on the notification to download scorecards, answer key and question papers.

Staff Selection Commission (SSC) has released the final answer key and question papers of the tier 1 of the Combined Higher Secondary (10+2) Level Examination (SSC CHSL) 2023. Candidates can check it on ssc.nic.in.

The commission has also published marks or scorecards of both qualified and non-qualified candidates on the same website.

Direct link

Results of the tier 1 exam was announced on September 27.

“In order to ensure greater transparency in the examination system, and in the interest of the candidates, the Commission has uploaded the Final Answer Keys along with Question Paper(s) of Tier-I of Combined Higher Secondary (10+2) Level Examination, 2023 on the website of the Commission on 17.10.2023,” SSC said.

The facility to download answer keys, question papers and scorecards will remain active up to 6 pm on October 31, 2023, the commission said.

Candidates can check these details by logging in with registration ID and password.

The commission has asked candidates to take printout of final answer keys, question papers and scorecards as the facility will not be available after October 31.

How to download SSC CGL tier 1 final answer key, question paper, scorecards

  1. First, go to ssc.nic.in.
  2. On the home page, check and open the notification issued in this regard.
  3. Now, scroll down and find the direct link.
  4. Login to your account by providing the required details.
  5. Check and download the final answer key, question paper and your scorecard.

Wednesday, October 18, 2023
