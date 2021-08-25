SSC CHSL Tier 1 Answer Key: Last date to raise objections today on ssc.nic.in

Staff Selection Commission will close down the window to raise objections for SSC CHSL Tier 1 Answer Key on August 25, 2021. Candidates who have appeared for the examination and have not raised any objections against the answer key can do it till today through the official site of SSC on ssc.nic.in.

As per the official notice, Representations in respect of the tentative answer keys, if any, may be submitted online from August 20 (6:00 PM) to August 25, 2021 (6:00 PM) on payment of Rs. 100/- per question/answer challenged. Representations received after 6:00 PM on 25.08.2021 will not be entertained under any circumstances.

Direct link to raise objections

SSC CHSL Tier 1 Answer Key: How to raise objections

To raise objections candidates can follow these simple steps given below.

• Visit the official site of SSC on ssc.nic.in.

• Click on Challenge System link available on the home page.

• A new page will open where candidates will have login to the account with credentials.

• Raise objections for the questions you want.

• Make the payment of application fees.

• Once done, click on submit and download the page.

• If needed keep a hard copy of the same for further need.

The CHSL Tier I examination was conducted on April 12, 13, 15,16, & 19 2021 and August 4, 5, 6, 9, 10, 11 & 12th 2021 at different centers all over the country. For more related details candidates can check the official site of SSC.