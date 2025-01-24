SSC Constable GD 2025 application status released, direct link to check here

The Staff Selection Commission (SSC) has released the application status for Constable (GD) in Central Armed Police Forces (CAPFs), SSF, Rifleman (GD) in Assam Rifles and Sepoy in Narcotics Control Bureau Examination-2025. SSC GD Admit Card 2025 Live Updates The Constable GD written test will be held on February 4, 5, 6, 7, 10, 11, 12, 13, 17, 18, 19, 20, 21, and 25, 2025. (HT file)

The application status for candidates in the Karnataka Kerala region has been released on the respective official website at ssckkr.kar.nic.in. The application status for other regions are not out yet.

About the exam:

The Constable GD written test will be held on February 4, 5, 6, 7, 10, 11, 12, 13, 17, 18, 19, 20, 21, and 25, 2025.

Direct link to check application status for SSC KKR

Exam pattern:

The Staff Selection Commission will conduct a Computer-Based Examination (CBE) in English, Hindi, and 13 Regional Languages. The examination will consist of an objective-type paper containing 80 questions carrying 2 marks each. There will be negative marks of 0.25 marks for each wrong answer.

Recruitment details:

This recruitment drive will fill up 39481 posts of Constable (General Duty) in Border Security Force (BSF), Central Industrial Security Force (CISF), Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF), Indo Tibetan Border Police (ITBP), Sashastra Seema Bal (SSB), and Secretariat Security Force (SSF), Rifleman (General Duty) in Assam Rifles (AR), and Sepoy in Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB).

Candidates who have registered and would like to check their application status can follow the below-mentioned steps.

Steps to check application status:

Visit the official website

Look out for the link to check the application status of Constable GD on the homepage and click it

A new page appears where candidates are requested to submit their registration number and date of birth details

On furnishing the details, candidates can view their application status

Save the page and take a print out of the same for future needs.

For more information, visit the official website.

