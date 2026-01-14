SSC Constable in Delhi Police Answer Key 2025 out at ssc.gov.in, raise objections till January 16

Staff Selection Commission has released SSC Constable in Delhi Police Answer Key 2025. Candidates who have appeared for Constable (Executive) Male and Female in Delhi Police Examination-2025 can check and download the provisional key through the official website of SSC at ssc.gov.in.

The objection window has already opened and will remain opened till 6 pm on January 16, 2026. Candidates who are not satisfied with the answer key can raise objections against it. The processing fee to raise objection for each answer is ₹50/-. Representations received after 06:00 PM on 16.01.2026 will not be entertained under any circumstances. Further, representations/challenges submitted in any other mode will not be entertained.

The official notice reads, "Tentative Answer Key(s)/ Response Sheet(s) will not be available after the abovespecified time limit. Any individual request for providing Response Sheet(s)/Tentative Answer Keys will not be entertained in the future under any circumstances."

To download the provisional key candidates can follow the steps given below.

1. Visit the official website of SSC at ssc.gov.in.

2. Click on login link and enter the login details.

3. Your answer key will be displayed.

4. Check the answer key and download it.

5. Keep a hard copy of the same for further need.

The computer based test was held from December 18 to January 6, 2026 at different centres all over the country. This recruitment drive will fill up 7565 vacancies in the organisation. For more related details candidates can check the official website of SSC.