SSC Constable in Delhi Police Final Answer Key 2022 out, download link here

Staff Selection Commission has released SSC Constable in Delhi Police Final Answer Key 2022 on January 16, 2023. Candidates who have appeared for Constable (Driver)-Male in Delhi Police Examination (CBE), 2022 can check the final answer key through the official site of SSC at ssc.nic.in.

The result of the Computer Based Examination (CBE) of Constable (Driver)-Male in Delhi Police Examination, 2022 was released on December 29, 2022.

Candidates can take the print out of their respective Question Paper(s) along with the Final Answer Keys from January 16 to January 28, 2023. The candidates may take a print out of their respective Response Sheets, as the same will not be available after the above-specified time limit.

Direct link to download SSC Constable in Delhi Police Final Answer Key 2022

SSC Constable in Delhi Police Final Answer Key 2022: How to download

To download the answer key, candidates can follow these simple steps given below.

Visit the official site of SSC at ssc.nic.in.

Click on SSC Constable in Delhi Police Final Answer Key 2022 link available on the home page.

A new PDF file will open where candidates can check the link of final answer key.

Click on the link and enter the login details.

Your answer key will be displayed on the screen.

Check the answer key and download the page.

Keep a hard copy of the same for further need.