SSC Constable in Delhi Police Recruitment 2025: Registration begins for 7565 posts, apply at ssc.gov.in

Staff Selection Commission has started the registration process for SSC Constable in Delhi Police Recruitment 2025. Candidates who want to apply for the posts can find the direct link through the official website of SSC at ssc.gov.in. This recruitment drive will fill up 7565 posts in the organisation. SSC building

The registration process commenced on September 22 and will conclude on October 21, 2025. The correction window will open on October 29 and close on October 31, 2025. The tentative schedule for the computer-based test is December 2025/ January 2026.

Computer-Based Examination (CBE) will be conducted by the Commission in English and Hindi only. Physical Endurance and Measurement Test (PE&MT) will be scheduled and conducted by the Delhi Police in Delhi after the declaration of the result of the CBE. Further, the PE&MT is qualifying in nature. Final result will be declared by the Commission based on the performance of candidates in the Computer-Based Examination, subject to their qualifying for the PE&MT and other conditions stipulated in the Notice of the Examination.

SSC Constable in Delhi Police Recruitment 2025: How to register

Candidates who want to apply for the exam can follow the steps given below.

1. Visit the official website of SSC at ssc.gov.in.

2. Click on login link and register yourself.

3. Once registration is done, click on SSC Constable in Delhi Police Recruitment 2025 link and fill the application form.

4. Make the payment of application fee.

5. Click on submit and download the confirmation page.

6. Keep a hard copy of the same for further need.

The application fee is ₹100/-. Women candidates and candidates belonging to Scheduled Castes (SC), Scheduled Tribes (ST) and Ex-servicemen (ESM) eligible for reservation are exempted from payment of the fee. Fee can be paid online through BHIM UPI, Net Banking or by using Visa, Mastercard, Maestro, or RuPay Debit cards. For more related details candidates can check the official website of SSC.