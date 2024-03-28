 SSC Delhi Police SI and CAPF 2024 registration last day today, here's the direct link to apply | Competitive Exams - Hindustan Times
SSC Delhi Police SI and CAPF 2024 registration last day today, here's the direct link to apply

ByHT Education Desk, New Delhi
Mar 28, 2024 01:47 PM IST

The last date and time for receipt of online applications and online fee payment is 11 p.m on March 28, 2024.

The last day to apply for Sub-Inspector in Delhi Police and Central Armed Police Forces Examination, 2024, is March 28, 2024.

The ‘correction window’ for candidates to make changes in their application form is from March 30 to March 31, 2024.(HT file)
As per the official notification by the Staff Selection Commission (SSC), candidates who wish to submit their online applications must do so by March 28, 2024. The last date and time for receipt of online applications and online fee payment is 11 p.m on March 28, 2024.

The ‘correction window’ for candidates to make changes in their application form is from March 30 to March 31, 2024. The schedule computer-based examination will be conducted on May 9th, 10th and 13th.

Application Fee:

Fee payable: Rs.100/-

Women candidates and candidates belonging to Scheduled Castes (SC), Scheduled Tribes (ST) and Ex-Servicemen eligible for reservation are exempted from payment of fee.

Pay Scale:

Sub-Inspector (GD) in CAPFs: The post carries a pay scale of Level-6 (Rs.35,400-Rs.1,12,400/-) and is classified as Group ‘B’ (Non-Gazetted), Non-Ministerial.

Sub-Inspector (Executive) - (Male/Female) in Delhi Police: The post carries pay scale of Level-6 (Rs.35,400-Rs.1,12,400/-) and is classified as Group ‘C’ by Delhi Police.

Number of Vacancies:

Sub-Inspector (Exe.) in Delhi Police-Male - 125

Sub-Inspector (Exe.) in Delhi Police-Female - 61

Sub-Inspector (GD) in CAPFs- 4001

March 28, 2024
