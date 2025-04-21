SSC GD Constable 2025: Revised tentative vacancies out at ssc.gov.in, 53,690 posts to be filled

The Staff Selection Commission (SSC) from February 4 to February 25, 2025, conducted the Constable (GD) examination to fill 39,481 vacancies in Central Armed Police Forces (CAPFs) and SSF, Rifleman (GD) in Assam Rifles, and Sepoy in the Narcotics Control Bureau. SSC GD Constable 2025: Revised tentative vacancies out at ssc.gov.in, check here

However, today, April 21, SSC in a fresh notification revised the earlier figure of 39,481 vacancies to a significant figure of 53,690 vacancies, to be filled in Central Armed Police Forces (CAPFS) and SSF, Rifleman (GD) in Assam Rifles, and Sepoy in the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB).

NEET UG 2025: How to download admit cards when out? Here are steps that candidates should know

The maximum number of vacancies are to be filled by CISF, BSF, and CRPF alone. Out of the 53,690 vacancies, 16,571 (maximum) will be filled by CISF, followed by 16,371 by BSF, 14,359 by CRPF, 3,468 by ITBP, 1,865 by AR, 902 by SSB, 132 by SSF, and 22 vacancies to be filled by NCB.

Of the 53690 total vacancies, only 5370 are reserved for Female candidates, and the rest, 4,8320, are reserved for male candidates.

JEE Advanced 2025 registration from April 23 at jeeadv.ac.in, important dates

The SSC (GD) Constable 2025 result is yet to be released by the SSC. Earlier SSC released candidates' Response cum Tentative answer key, which was open for challenge between March 4, 2025 (06:00 PM) to March 9, 2025 (06:00 PM) on a payment of INR 100/-. When announced, the final answer key can be checked on the SSC's official website at ssc.gov.in.

Following the release of the Final answer key and list of selected candidates, Male and female shortlisted candidates based on merit in the SSC GD exam, state/ area-wise and category-wise, will be called for physical efficiency test (PET), physical standard test (PST) and medical examination/document verification round.

MAH CET Answer Key 2025: Objection window opens today for MEd, BEd-MEd, B.HMCT/MHMCT, MCA courses at mahacet.org

The total number of candidates shortlisted for PST/ PET is 8 times the number of vacancies.