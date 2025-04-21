MAH CET Answer Key 2025: Objection window opens today for MEd, BEd-MEd, B.HMCT/MHMCT, MCA courses at mahacet.org

State Common Entrance Test Cell, Maharashtra will open the objection window for answer key released for MAH-B.HMCT/MHMCT Integrated CET-2025 MAH-M.HMCT-CET2025/ MAH-MCA-CET, (MEd, MPEd & BEd-MEd courses on April 21, 2025. Candidates can find the objection window through the official website of MAHACET at mahacet.org. MAH CET Answer Key 2025: Objection window opens today for various courses

The objection tracker will be available to the candidates in their login for the Academic Year 2025-26, where they can raise objections to the questions and answers they gave in the Common Entrance Test.

The objection window opens today, April 21 and will close on April 23, 2025. Display of Question Paper, responses given by the candidates and correct answer key will be made available in candidates login during this tenure. After the last date the objection tracker will be closed for the said courses.

As per the official notice, if a candidate has objection against any question in the "Question Paper" or "Answer Key" can raise the objection through the objection tracking option for the above-mentioned examination, the same shall be submitted through candidates Login only as per the above schedule. Candidate will have to pay Rs.1000/- per question/per objection online through candidate login only.

MAH CET Answer Key 2025: How to raise objections

To raise objections, candidates can follow the steps given below.

1. Visit the official website of MAHACET at mahacet.org.

2. Click on MAH CET login link available on the home page.

3. A new page will open where candidates will have to enter the login details.

4. Click on submit and your answer key will be displayed.

5. Check the answer key and raise objections against it.

6. Make the payment of the processing fee.

7. Click on submit and download the confirmation page.

8. Keep a hard copy of the same for further need.

The Grievances/ Objections tracking facility is available in candidate login, under the title “Objection Tracking”. For more related details candidates can check the official website of MAHACET.