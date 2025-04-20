TS EAMCET Hall Ticket 2025: When will TSCHE release TG EAPCET Engineering hall tickets?

TS EAMCET Hall Ticket 2025: The Telangana Council of Higher Education (TGCHE or TSCHE) on Saturday released the Telangana State Engineering, Agriculture and Medical (Pharmacy) Common Entrance Test (TS EAPCET or EAMCET) hall tickets for the Agriculture and Pharmacy exam. Next, it will release the TS EAMCET hall tickets for the Engineering stream. TS EAMCET Hall Ticket 2025: When will TSCHE release Engineering hall tickets? (Representational image)(Unsplash)

When released, candidates can download the TS EAMCET or EAPCET 2025 hall tickets for the Engineering stream from eapcet.tgche.ac.in.

So, when will TSCHE release EAMCET hall tickets for the Engineering stream? According to the official website, hall tickets for this stream will be released on April 22.

How to download TS EAPCET Engineeing hall ticket 2025 when released?

Go to the exam website, eapcet.tgche.ac.in Click on the hall ticket link for the Engineering stream. Enter your registration number, qualifying examination hall ticket number and date of birth. Submit and download the hall ticket.

Although the application window without late fee for TG EAPCET is over, students have time till April 24 to apply for the test. However, they will have to pay a fee of ₹5,000 (late fee) in addition to the regular fee.

These are the TS EAMCET 2025 regular application fees

Engineering stream

SC/ST & PH: ₹500

Others: ₹900

Agriculture & Pharmacy (A&P) stream

SC/ST & PH: ₹500

Others: ₹900

Both Engineering (E) and Agriculture & Pharmacy (A&P)

SC/ST & PH: ₹1000

Others: ₹1800

TS EAMCET for the Agriculture and Pharmacy (AP) stream is scheduled for April 29 and 30, and for the Engineering (E) stream, the exam will be from May 2 to 5.

The test will be held in two shifts: from 9 am to 12 pm and from 3 pm to 6 pm

This year, Jawaharlal Nehru Technological University, Hyderabad (JNTUH) is conducting TS EAPCET 2025 on behalf of the Telangana Council of Higher Education (TGCHE).

This examination is for admission to professional courses offered in universities and private colleges in Telangana for the academic year 2025-2026.