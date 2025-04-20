The National Testing Agency, NTA, is scheduled to release the admit cards for NEET UG 2025 by May 1. Once released, candidates who are appearing for National Eligibility cum Entrance Test - undergraduate 2025 will be able to download their hall tickets from the official website at neet.nta.nic.in. NEET UG 2025: How to download admit cards when out? Here are steps that candidates should know. (Representational image/Unsplash)

NEET UG Admit Card 2025: How to download when released

Candidates will be able to download their hall tickets by following the steps mentioned below:

Visit the official website at neet.nta.nic.in. Click on the NEET UG Admit Card 2025 link. Enter the credentials to login and submit. Your NEET UG Admit Card 2025 will be displayed on the screen. Download and keep a printout of the same for future use.

Notably, the NTA will conduct NEET UG 2025 examination on May 4. The exam will be held offline, in a single shift from 2 pm to 5 pm.

Before releasing the admit card, the NTA will release the exam city intimation slips through which candidates will know where their examination centres will be located.

The NEET 2025 exam city slips are expected to be released by April 26.

Candidates may contact the NTA helpdesk at 011-40759000, 011-69227700 or email at neetug2025@nta.ac.in for any help.

For more information, candidates are advised to visit the official website.