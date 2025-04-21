Menu Explore
JEE Advanced 2025 registration from April 23 at jeeadv.ac.in, important dates

ByHT Education Desk
Apr 21, 2025 09:13 AM IST

JEE Advanced 2025: The application widow will close on May 2, at 11:59 pm. The last date for fee payment is May 5, 11:59 pm.

Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Kanpur will open the Joint Entrance Examination (JEE) Advanced 2025 registration window for JEE Main qualified candidates on April 23, 10 am. Eligible candidates can apply for the test at jeeadv.ac.in.

JEE Advanced 2025 registration from April 23 at jeeadv.ac.in(Official website, screenshot)
JEE Advanced 2025 registration from April 23 at jeeadv.ac.in(Official website, screenshot)

The application widow will close on May 2, at 11:59 pm. The last date for fee payment is May 5, 11:59 pm.

JEE Advanced 2025: Important dates

Online registration for JEE Advanced for JEE Main qualified candidates: From April 23 to May 2.

Last date for fee payment of registered candidates: May 5

JEE Advanced 2025 admit card available for downloading: May 11 to May 18 (till 2:30 pm)

Choosing of scribe by PwD candidates/candidates with less than 40% disability and having difficulty in writing: May 17

JEE Advanced 2025 exam: May 18 (paper 1 from 9 am to 12 pm, paper 2 from 2:30 pm to 5:30 pm)

Copy of candidate responses: May 22

Provisional answer key: May 26

Feedback and comments on provisional answer keys: May 26 to 27 (5 pm)

JEE Advanced 2025 final answer key and result: June 2

After the JEE Advanced result, JoSAA counselling will begin for admission to IIT and NIT+ seats. The tentative date for the start of JoSAA counselling is June 3.

IIT Kanpur will start registration for the Architecture Aptitude Test (AAT) 2025 on June 2 and close it on June 3. The AAT will be held on June 5 and the result will be announced on June 8.

The JEE Advanced 2025 application fee (Indian nationals) is 1,600 for female, SC, ST and PwD candidates. For all other candidates, the application fee is 3,200. For more information, candidates can check the official website.

Get latest news on Education along with Board Exam, Competitive Exam and Exam Result at Hindustan Times. Also get latest Job updates on Employment News
Exam and College Guide
