JEE Advanced 2025: Information brochure released at jeeadv.ac.in, registration begins on April 23

Indian Institute of Technology, Kanpur has released JEE Advanced 2025 information brochure on December 21, 2024. Candidates who want to appear for Joint Entrance Examination (Advanced) 2025 can download the information bulletin from the official website of JEE Advanced at jeeadv.ac.in. JEE Advanced 2025: Information brochure out, registration begins on April 23

As per the information bulletin, the IIT JEE registration begins on April 23, 2025 and the last date to apply is May 2, 2025. The last date for fee payment of registered candidates is May 5, 2025.

The JEE Advanced 2025 examination will be held on May 18 for Paper I and II. Paper I will be held from 9 am to 12 noon and Paper 2 will be held from 2.30 pm to 5.30 pm. The admit card for the same will be out on May 11, 2025 and can be downloaded till May 18, 2025.

JEE Advanced 2025: How to download information brochure

To download the information brochure, candidates can follow the steps given below.

Visit the official website of JEE Advanced at jeeadv.ac.in.

Click on JEE Advanced 2025 information brochure link available on the home page.

A new PDF page will open where candidates will have check the details.

Download the PDF file and if needed keep a hard copy of the same for further need.

JEE Advanced 2025 will be conducted by the seven Zonal Coordinating IITs under the guidance of the Joint Admission Board 2025 (JAB 2025). The performance of a candidate in JEE (Advanced) 2025 will form the basis for admission to the Bachelors, Integrated Masters, and Dual Degree programs (entry at the 10+2 level) in all the IITs in the academic year 2025-26. The decisions of JAB 2025 will be final in all matters related to JEE (Advanced) 2025 and admission to IITs in the academic year 2025-26.