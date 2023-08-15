Staff Selection Commission will end the registration process for SSC JE 2023 on August 16, 2023. Candidates who want to apply for Junior Engineer (Civil, Mechanical & Electrical) Examination, 2023 can do it through the official site of SSC at ssc.nic.in. SSC JE 2023 registration ends tomorrow at ssc.nic.in, link here (ssc.nic.in)

The window for application form correction will open on August 17 and will close on August 18, 2023. The Paper I will be conducted in October 2023. The examination will be conducted for recruitment to the 1324 posts of Junior Engineer (Civil, Mechanical & Electrical) for Organizations/Offices of the Government of India.

SSC JE 2023: How to apply

To apply for the examination, candidates can follow the steps given below.

Visit the official site of SSC at ssc.nic.in.

Click on Apply link available on the home page.

A new page will open where candidates will have to click on SSC JE Recruitment 2023 link.

Enter the required details and click on login.

Once done, fill in the application form and make the payment of application fees.

Click on submit and download the page.

Keep a hard copy of the same for further need.

The application fee of SSC JE 2023 is ₹100. Women candidates and candidates belonging to Scheduled Castes (SC), Scheduled Tribes (ST), Persons with Benchmark disabilities (PwBD) and Ex-Servicemen eligible for reservation are exempted from paying the fee.