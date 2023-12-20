Staff Selection Commission has opened SSC JE Exam 2023 option cum preference submission window on December 20, 2023. Candidates who have appeared in Paper II can submit their option cum preference form through the official website of SSC at ssc.nic.in. SSC JE Exam 2023: Option-cum-preference submission window opens at ssc.nic.in(ssc.nic.in)

As per the official notice, the window for submission of the option cum preference form will remain active till December 25, 2023. Candidates, who fail to exercise their option cum preference during the aforesaid period, shall not be given any further opportunity for submission of their option and such candidates shall not be considered for inclusion in the final merit list/ final selection.

IPL 2024 Auction is here! Catch all the updates LIVE on HT. Join Now

PwBD candidates must ensure that they are given preferences for only those posts which are identified as suitable for their disabilities.

SSC JE Exam 2023: How to submit Option-cum-preference

To submit the option cum preference form, candidates can follow the steps given below.

Visit the official website of SSC at ssc.nic.in.

Click on candidate’s login link and enter the required details.

Once done, the option cum preference window will open.

Fill the details and click on submit.

Download the confirmation page and keep a hard copy of the same for further need.

SSC JE Paper II was conducted on December 4, 2023 at different centres across the country and the answer key was released on December 7, 2023. The last date to raise objections was till December 9, 2023. For more related details candidates can check the official website of SSC.

Official Notice Here