Staff Selection Commission will release Option cum preference form for SSC JE Final Result 2022 on May 4, 2023. Candidates can check the official site of SSC at ssc.nic.in for official notice. SSC JE Final Result 2022: Option cum preference form to be out on May 4 (ssc.nic.in)

As per the official notice, all candidates, who have appeared in Paper-II, are advised to submit their Option-cum-Preference for Post(s)/Organization(s) for Junior Engineer (Civil, Mechanical, Electrical and Quality Surveying & Contracts) Examination, 2022 through their respective 'CANDIDATE LOGIN' on the website of SSC.

The form will be available from May 4 to May 6, 2023. Candidates who fail to exercise their Option-cum-Preference during the aforesaid period, shall not be given any further opportunity for submission of their Option-cum-Preference and such candidates will not be considered for inclusion in the final merit list/final selection.

The option cum preference can be revised only during the aforesaid period and the e Option-cum-Preference last submitted by the candidate will be treated as final.

The SSC JE paper 2 examination was conducted on February 26, 2023 at various exam centres across the country. Paper II comprised of three parts- Part A, B and C. The exam duration was for 2 hours and the maximum marks was 300.