SSC JE Paper I Answer key 2022 released at ssc.nic.in, download link here

Published on Nov 22, 2022 06:50 PM IST

SSC JE Paper I Answer key 2022 has been released. Candidates can download the answer key through the official site of SSC at ssc.nic.in.

ByHT Education Desk, New Delhi

Staff Selection Commission has released SSC JE Paper I Answer Key 2022 on November 22, 2022. Candidates who have appeared for Junior Engineer (Civil, Mechanical, Electrical and Quantity Surveying & Contract) Examination (Paper-I) – 2022 can check the answer key through the official site of SSC at ssc.nic.in.

The examination was conducted on November 15, 2022 at various exam centres across the country. Candidates can raise objections against the answer key through the official site of SSC from November 22 to November 26, 2022. For each question, candidate will have to pay 100. Representations received after 6 pm on November 26, 2022 will not be entertained under any circumstances.

SSC JE Paper I Answer key 2022: How to download

To download the answer key, candidates can check these simple steps given below.

  • Visit the official site of SSC at ssc.nic.in.
  • Click on SSC JE Paper I Answer key 2022 link available on the home page.
  • A new page will open where candidates will get the answer key link.
  • Download the answer key and check it.
  • Keep a hard copy of the same for further need.
