SSC JHT Exam 2020: Detailed option form released on ssc.nic.in

Staff Selection Commission has released the SSC JHT Exam 2020 detailed option form on August 17, 2021. The Detailed Option Form for Junior Hindi Translator, Junior Translator and Senior Hindi Translator Examination, 2020 is available on the official site of SSC on ssc.nic.in.

Those candidates who have qualified the Paper 2 examination can fill in the detailed option form. To download the detailed options form, candidates can follow these simple steps given below.

Direct link to download

SSC JHT Exam 2020: How to download Detailed option form

• Visit the official site of SSC on ssc.nic.in.

• Click on SSC JHT Exam 2020 detailed option form link available on the home page.

• A new PDF file will open.

• Candidates will have to download the form and fill it.

• Once done, keep a hard copy of the same for further need.

A total of 1668 candidates were declared qualified for Paper II exam. The examination was conducted on February 14, 2021, across the country. Based on the performance in Paper-I + Paper-II, candidates have been shortlisted for Document Verification.

The schedules for holding the Document Verification will be made available on the websites of Commission’s Regional Offices separately. For more related details candidates can check the official site of SSC.