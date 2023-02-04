Home / Education / Competitive Exams / SSC JHT Exam 2022: Option cum preference filling link closes today at ssc.nic.in

SSC JHT Exam 2022: Option cum preference filling link closes today at ssc.nic.in

SSC JHT Exam 2022 option cum preference link will close today, February 4, 2023. Candidates can fill the form on the official site of SSC at ssc.nic.in.

Staff Selection Commission will close the option cum preference link for SSC JHT Exam 2023 on February 4, 2023. Candidates who have appeared for Junior Hindi Translator, Junior Translator and Senior Hindi Translator Examination, 2022 can check the link through the official site of SSC at ssc.nic.in.

SSC has activated option cum preference link for candidates who have appeared in Paper II exam on January 23, 2023. As per the official notice, the window for submission of the Option-cum-Preference by the candidates is re-activated with immediate effect and shall remain active till February 4, 2023.

The candidates who fail to exercise their Option-cum-Preference during the aforesaid period, shall not be given any further opportunity for submission of their Option-cum-Preference and such candidates will not be considered for inclusion in the final merit list / final selection.

Earlier, the last date to fill and submit ‘option cum preference’ was till January 29, 2023, which has been extended. To submit the preference, candidates will have to login to their account from the website. For more related details candidates can check the official site of SSC.

Official Notice Here

