SSC JHT, JT, and SHT 2023 exam admit cards released at regional websites, get link here

ByHT Education Desk
Oct 10, 2023 04:47 PM IST

SSC releases admit cards for JHT, JT, and SHT 2023 Tier 1 examination

The Staff Selection Commission (SSC) has released the admit cards for the Junior Hindi Translator, Junior Translator and Senior Hindi Translator Examination, 2023 Tier 1 examination. Candidates can download the admit card from the regional websites.

The Junior Hindi Translator, Junior Translator and Senior Hindi Translator Examination, 2023 will be conducted on October 16.

Direct link to download admit card for Karnataka Kerala Region

Direct link to download admit card for Southern Region

Direct link to download admit card for North Eastern Region

Direct link to download admit card for Western Region

Direct link to download admit card for Central Region

Direct link to download admit card for  North Western Region

SSC JHT, JT, and SHT 2023 admit card released: Know how to download

Visit the SSC regional websites

On the home page, click on the admit card link

Key in your login details

Download the hall ticket and save a copy for future use

