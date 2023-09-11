News / Education / Competitive Exams / SSC JHT, SHT 2023 registration closes tomorrow on ssc.nic.in

SSC JHT, SHT 2023 registration closes tomorrow on ssc.nic.in

ByHT Education Desk
Sep 11, 2023 02:58 PM IST

Interested and eligible candidates can apply for the exam on ssc.nic.in.

Staff Selection Commission will close online registrations for the Junior Hindi Translator, Junior Translator and Senior Hindi Translator Examination (SSC JHT, JT and SHT exam 2023) tomorrow, September 12. Interested and eligible candidates can apply for the exam on ssc.nic.in.

This time, a total of 307 posts are offer under this recruitment drive.

After the application window is closed, candidates can edit their forms on September 13 and 14. The paper 1 exam is scheduled for October.

Here are more information about the vacancies:

Junior Hindi Translator: 21 vacancies.

Junior Translation Officer: 13 vacancies.

Junior Translator: 263 posts vacancies.

Senior Translator: 1 vacancy.

Senior Hindi Translator: 9 vacancies.

For eligibility criteria and other details regarding each post, check the notice here.

The application fee of SSC JHT, JT, SHT 2023 is 100. Women and candidates belonging to Scheduled Castes (SC), Scheduled Tribes (ST), Persons with Benchmark Disabilities (PwBD) and Ex-Servicemen eligible for reservation are exempted from paying it.

Candidates will be selected through written examination (paper 1 and paper 2). Paper 1 will be on objective-type questions and paper 2 will have descriptive questions. Negative marking of 0.25 marks per question will be applicable in paper 1.

