Staff Selection Commission will close the registration process for SSC MTS 2025 on July 24, 2025 Candidates who want to apply for the Multi-Tasking (Non-Technical) Staff and Havaldar (CBIC & CBN) Examination, 2025 can find the direct link through the official website of SSC at ssc.gov.in. SSC MTS 2025 registration ends tomorrow, apply for 1075 posts at ssc.gov.in

The correction window will open on July 29 and will close on July 31, 2025. The computer based examination will be held from September 20 to October 24, 2025. This recruitment drive will fill 1075 vacancies of Havaldar in CBIC and CBN in the organisation.

For MTS: Candidates should be between 18 to 25 years (i.e. candidates born not before 02.08.2000 and not later than 01.08.2007).

Havaldar: Candidates should be between 18 to 27 years (i.e. candidates born not before 02.08.1998 and not later than 01.08.2007).

SSC MTS 2025: How to apply

To apply for the examination, candidates can follow the steps given below.

1. Visit the official website of SSC at ssc.gov.in.

2. Click on SSC MTS 2025 registration link available on the home page.

3. Enter the login details and click on submit.

4. Fill the application form and make the payment of application fee.

5. Click on submit and download the page.

6. Keep a hard copy of the same for further need.

The application fee is ₹100/-. Women candidates and candidates belonging to Scheduled Castes (SC), Scheduled Tribes (ST), Persons with Benchmark Disabilities (PwBD) and Ex-servicemen (ESM) eligible for reservation are exempted from payment of fee. Fee can be paid only through online payment modes, namely BHIM UPI, Net Banking, or by using Visa, MasterCard, Maestro, or RuPay Debit card. For more related details candidates can check the official website of SSC.