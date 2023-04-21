SSC MTS, Havaldar admit card 2023 released on regional websites, download hall ticket here
The Staff Selection Commission (SSC) has issued the admit card for Multi Tasking (Non-Technical) Staff and Havaldar( CBIC& CBN) examination 2022. Candidates can download the admit card from the regional websites.
The SSC MTS (Non-Technical) Staff and Havaldar (CBI &CBN) examination 2022 examination will be held from May 2 to May 19 and from June 13 to June 20.
Here's the direct link to download admit card for central region
Here's the direct link to download the admit card for MPR region
Here's the direct link to download the admit card for North Western Region Chandigarh
Here's the direct link to download the admit card for Easter Region
Here's the direct link to download the admit card for Karnataka Kerala Region
Here's the direct link to download the admit card for Southern Region
Here's the direct link to download the admit card for North Eastern Region
Here's the direct link to download admit card for the western region
SSC MTS, Havaldar admit card 2022: Know how to download
Visit the SSC regional websites
On the home page, click on the admit card link
Key in your login details
Download the hall ticket and save a copy for future use.