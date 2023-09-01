News / Education / Competitive Exams / SSC MTS & Havaldar Exam: Important notice on age limit & tie breaking formula released at ssc.nic.in

SSC MTS & Havaldar Exam: Important notice on age limit & tie breaking formula released at ssc.nic.in

Important notice has been released for SSC MTS Exam age limit and tie breaking formula. Check below.

Staff Selection Commission has released an important notice on age limit and tie breaking formula of SSC MTS Exam. The official notice is available to candidates on the official site of SSC at ssc.nic.in.

As per the official notice, the age limit has been revised for MTS and Havaldar posts. For MTS posts, the age limit is 18 to 25 years (i.e. candidates born not before 02.01.1998 and not later than 01.01.2005) and for Havaldar in CBIC and CBN, Department of Revenue, and few posts of MTS in various departments, the age limit is 18-27 years (i.e. candidates born not before 02.01.1996 and not later than 01.01.2005).

The tie breaking formula has also been amended by the Commission. In cases where more than one candidate secures the equal aggregate marks in Session-II, tie will be resolved by applying the following methods, one after another, till the tie is resolved: Marks in General Awareness of Session-II, Total normalized marks in Session-I, Date of birth i.e. the candidate older in age gets preference and Alphabetical order of the names.

The registration process was started in January and ended in February 2023. This recruitment drive will fill up 11409 posts of MTS and Havaldar in the organisation. For more related details candidates can check the official site of SSC.

Corrigendum for SSC MTS Exam 2022

Corrigendum for SSC MTS Exam 2023

Exam and College Guide
