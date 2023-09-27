SSC Stenographer Grade C Exam: Registration begins today at ssc.nic.in, details here

Staff Selection Commission has started the registration process for SSC Stenographer Grade C Exam on September 27, 2023. Candidates who want to apply for Grade „C‟ Stenographers Limited Departmental Competitive Examination, 2020, 2021 & 2022 can do it through the official site of SSC at ssc.nic.in. SSC Stenographer Grade C Exam: Registration begins today at ssc.nic.in, (ssc.nic.in)

The last date to apply is till October 21, 2023. The computer based test will likely be conducted in February-March 2024. Read below for eligibility, vacancy details and other information.

Vacancy Details

Year 2020: 127 posts

Year 2021: 134 posts

Year 2022: 36 posts

Eligibility Criteria

Candidates who want to apply for Stenographer posts at various Cadre across the organisation can check the educational qualification and age limit through the Detailed Notification available here.

Selection Process

The selection process comprises of Computer Based Examination, Skill Test and Evaluation of Service Records.

Where to send applications

After completion of online application form, the printed copy of the same accompanied with necessary documents, complete in all respects should be duly forwarded by their respective Service/Cadre Controlling Authority to “The Regional Director, Staff Selection Commission (Northern Region), Block No.12, C.G.O. Complex, Lodhi Road, New Delhi110003” so as to reach by November 6, 2023. For more related details candidates can check the official site of SSC.

